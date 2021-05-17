STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 673,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $127,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $154,809,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,265,000 after acquiring an additional 188,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,457,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in STERIS by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,046,000 after purchasing an additional 133,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,592,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,249,520,000 after purchasing an additional 123,446 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.80.

NYSE STE opened at $197.78 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $146.12 and a 52 week high of $216.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.65.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

