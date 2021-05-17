Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at $646,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,426 shares of company stock worth $997,557. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

STL stock opened at $26.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STL shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.