Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $106,000 Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 12,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 9.4% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ET. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of -101.10 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 42.07%.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

