stETH (Lido) Market Cap Hits $1.15 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $88,162.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for $3,303.25 or 0.07562174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00088691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.46 or 0.00452044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00228425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004977 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $580.91 or 0.01329884 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00042278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 347,881 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

