Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target to $7.75

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.18.

CPG opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.89.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $343.63 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,850,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,525,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,862,000 after buying an additional 249,088 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

