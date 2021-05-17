Stifel Nicolaus Raises Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to $4.75

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.25 to $4.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BIREF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Shares of BIREF stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.94 million and a PE ratio of -8.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

