STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) PT Raised to $37.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,755,000 after purchasing an additional 856,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in STORE Capital by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,719 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in STORE Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 8,753,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,226,000 after purchasing an additional 44,220 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in STORE Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,698,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,903,000 after purchasing an additional 475,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in STORE Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,602,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

