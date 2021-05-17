Strs Ohio Acquires 19,200 Shares of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) by 768.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Partners Bancorp worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 31,127 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTRS opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. Partners Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $8.38.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 9.06%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, checking, savings, cash management, NOW, and IRA accounts, as well as time deposits; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

