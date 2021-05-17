Strs Ohio Buys 1,200 Shares of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Level One Bancorp worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 672,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 256,604 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 386,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $27.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. The company has a market cap of $212.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.94. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $28.77.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

