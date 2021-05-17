Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 80.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $32,645.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,989.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $74,462.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,803 shares of company stock worth $203,338 in the last 90 days. 23.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

