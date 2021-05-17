Strs Ohio Has $135,000 Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $69.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 147.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average is $64.38.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,579 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,067 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLKB. Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.