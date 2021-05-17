Strs Ohio Sells 17,400 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNCE. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 336,420 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 172,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 82,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 54,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $136,215.00. Insiders sold 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $143,131 in the last three months. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $7.67 on Monday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

