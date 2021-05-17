Strs Ohio Sells 53,043 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,043 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 624,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 452,334 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $5,261,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 914.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 158,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 143,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $48.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.98 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average is $43.85.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. KCG raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Vertical Research began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Knight Equity raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

