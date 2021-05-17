Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director Sells $470,719.70 in Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director Michael O. Fifer sold 6,490 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total value of $470,719.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $75.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day moving average is $67.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $90.74.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 156.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGR. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 152,732 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

