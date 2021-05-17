Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 17,288 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,288 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Momo were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Momo by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Momo during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Momo during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Momo stock opened at $13.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.54. Momo Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $23.60.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

