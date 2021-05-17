Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 45,722 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 479,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,722 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $9,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRX. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 178,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 23,202 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 42,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 21,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $22.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

