Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $52.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average of $53.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.