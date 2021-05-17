Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,890,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,400 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ambev by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 8.5% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 45,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 81,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ABEV stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

