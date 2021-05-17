Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) CEO Buys $59,557,426.04 in Stock

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) CEO Robert W. Duggan bought 11,365,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $59,557,426.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,662,454 shares in the company, valued at $354,551,258.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SMMT opened at $5.41 on Monday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.94% and a negative net margin of 933.62%. The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 473.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.