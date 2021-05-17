Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 229.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,350 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SU. FMR LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $741,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,281,951 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,303,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735,500 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,377,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 554.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $67,025,000. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.67. 247,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,197,995. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SU. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

