Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) was down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.72 and last traded at $25.99. Approximately 16,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,383,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.95.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 641.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 78,450 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at about $589,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth about $6,185,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 896.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 49,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 44,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.