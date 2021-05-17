Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.73

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

SEPGY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Superdry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superdry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $552.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

