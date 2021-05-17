Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Given a C$0.90 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$0.90 target price on Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGY. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Surge Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Surge Energy to a sector perform rating and set a C$0.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Surge Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.90.

SGY stock opened at C$0.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$176.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.23. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$59.91 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

