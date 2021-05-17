sUSD Price Hits $1.02 on Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $144.87 million and $23.56 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00086122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00022584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.88 or 0.01320505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00064047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00117197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 coins. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

