SVB Leerink Lowers HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Price Target to $10.00

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

HTGM opened at $3.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.74. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.63.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 101.81% and a negative net margin of 194.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 524,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 82,115 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

