SVB Leerink Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $84.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.22.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average is $55.10. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The company has a market cap of $728.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. Equities analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $77,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,439,217.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,449 shares of company stock worth $2,685,870 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

