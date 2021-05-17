Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $543 million-$555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $547.05 million.

Shares of SWCH stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.61. 1,755,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,654. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 142.16 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.44.

In other news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,158.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

