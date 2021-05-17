Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce sales of $326.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $324.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $327.80 million. Synaptics posted sales of $277.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $123.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.73. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $55.59 and a 52 week high of $146.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

