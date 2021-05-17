Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $200.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SYNA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upgraded Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.92.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $123.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.73. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $55.59 and a 12-month high of $146.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

