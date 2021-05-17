SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock Position Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of SYNNEX worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in SYNNEX by 960.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 636,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,835,000 after acquiring an additional 576,465 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SYNNEX by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,941,000 after acquiring an additional 384,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,416,000 after purchasing an additional 276,958 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $120.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $126.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.67 and its 200-day moving average is $107.01.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $582,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,695 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barrington Research increased their target price on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

