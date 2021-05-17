Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,749,000 after acquiring an additional 162,878 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $5,031,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in Sysco by 1.2% in the first quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Sysco by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 67,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $84.00 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,199.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.06.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

