T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday.

Shares of TTOO stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.72.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 65,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

