Tadpole Finance (TAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.10 Million

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.81 or 0.00039266 BTC on exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $42,856.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

