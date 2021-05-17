Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Targa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.06.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,746,878.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,221 shares of company stock worth $3,525,611. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 32.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 51.2% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 95,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 32,491 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 12.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,868,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,339,000 after acquiring an additional 210,048 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Targa Resources by 7.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

