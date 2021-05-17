Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tattooed Chef Inc. is a plant-based food company offering portfolio of plant-based food products. The company’s products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls and cauliflower pizza crusts. Tattooed Chef Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger II Corporation, is based in PARAMOUNT, Calif. “

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. Tattooed Chef has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tattooed Chef will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel James Williamson bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,662,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,248,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at $2,861,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at $2,708,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.