TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$70.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.67.

Shares of TSE TRP traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$61.00. The stock had a trading volume of 483,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,262. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$50.61 and a 52-week high of C$66.14. The firm has a market cap of C$59.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$3.30 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Director Joel E. Hunter acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$61.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,661.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$246,470.40. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$58.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at C$116,800. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 28,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,987.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

