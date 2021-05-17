TCW Group Inc. Has $326.60 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,108,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 284,062 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 3.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $326,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $315.94 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,839,096 shares of company stock worth $542,948,913 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

