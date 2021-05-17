TCW Group Inc. Lowers Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,820,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 479,536 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $75,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The AES by 65.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The AES during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The AES during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in The AES by 144.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The AES during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

Shares of AES opened at $25.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AES. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.