TCW Group Inc. Sells 13,849 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,849 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $56,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $144.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.60.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

