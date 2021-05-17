TCW Group Inc. Sells 21,067 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,067 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $51,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,434,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $258.34 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.40 and a 1 year high of $269.29. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.02 and its 200 day moving average is $212.39.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,541 shares of company stock worth $4,718,927 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.89.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

