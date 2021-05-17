TCW Group Inc. Sells 88,896 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88,896 shares during the quarter. Lennar accounts for 1.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Lennar worth $104,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $283,296,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after acquiring an additional 315,292 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $19,126,000. Oakmont Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 392,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after acquiring an additional 226,600 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $16,489,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar stock opened at $99.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.63 and its 200-day moving average is $86.65. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Lennar’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.47.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.