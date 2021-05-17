TD Securities Increases Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$43.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AND. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$36.25 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

AND stock opened at C$37.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.92. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$86.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

