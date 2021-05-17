TD Securities Increases Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to $33.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Keyera from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Keyera has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.96.

OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Keyera has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

