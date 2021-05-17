TD Securities Increases Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Price Target to $2.50

Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $2.25 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS TLLYF opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Trilogy International Partners has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.

Get Trilogy International Partners alerts:

About Trilogy International Partners

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.