TD Securities Raises K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target to C$55.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Acumen Capital raised their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut K-Bro Linen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab restated a buy rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.13.

K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$45.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$480.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.30. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$24.00 and a 1 year high of C$47.22.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.10 million. Research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0699999 earnings per share for the current year.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

