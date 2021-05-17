TEAM (TokenStars) Market Capitalization Hits $75,604.07 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $75,604.07 and approximately $1,792.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEAM (TokenStars) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015329 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00032238 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $514.97 or 0.01135659 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 coins and its circulating supply is 12,248,313 coins. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com . The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars

According to CryptoCompare, “TeamUP is a PoS cryptocurrency. It was launched as a way to protect less technical and experienced users from investing in dead or scam coins. TeamUP uses the ICO funds gathered for trading and the proceeds are then distributed through higher and higher buy walls to keep the coin market value growing. “

