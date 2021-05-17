Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) and Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Critical Contrast

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) and Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Telos and Scientific Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telos N/A N/A N/A Scientific Games -18.48% N/A -3.74%

This table compares Telos and Scientific Games’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Scientific Games $3.40 billion 1.65 -$130.00 million $0.23 254.09

Telos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scientific Games.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Scientific Games shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of Scientific Games shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Telos and Scientific Games, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telos 0 0 7 0 3.00 Scientific Games 1 2 4 0 2.43

Telos currently has a consensus target price of $41.86, suggesting a potential upside of 17.84%. Scientific Games has a consensus target price of $45.11, suggesting a potential downside of 22.81%. Given Telos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telos is more favorable than Scientific Games.

Summary

Telos beats Scientific Games on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending software-as-a-service and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also leases gaming machines; provides gaming operations and licensing arrangements; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's Lottery segment designs, prints, and sells instant lottery products; designs and manufactures instant games tickets; offers instant products planning, monitoring, management system, warehousing, inventory management, distribution, marketing, and game support functions; supplies player loyalty programs, merchandising services, and interactive marketing campaigns; and sublicenses brands for lottery products and lottery-related promotional products. It also provides software, hardware, and related services for lottery operations; and lottery systems software maintenance and support services. The company's SciPlay segment sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards; and third-party branded games and original content through mobile and web platforms. Its Digital segment provides digital gaming, iLottery, and sports betting solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products, and services; software design, development, licensing, maintenance, and support services; Open Platform Systems; and content aggregation platforms. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

