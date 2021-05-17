Telsey Advisory Group Increases Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $145.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $130.50 on Monday. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.36, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 5,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $652,822.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,985,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

