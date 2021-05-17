Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

TPX stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.89. 1,709,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.65.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Insiders have sold 186,672 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

