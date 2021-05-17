Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives $189.23 Average PT from Analysts

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.23.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN traded down $3.48 on Friday, hitting $179.79. The company had a trading volume of 87,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,817. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.57. The company has a market cap of $166.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.